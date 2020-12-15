Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $224,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $672,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $4,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $4,480,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27). Equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSHA. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

