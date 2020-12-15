Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $147,000 in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total value of $29,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,876 shares of company stock valued at $586,985. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBT opened at $118.40 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $129.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.44.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $419.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.