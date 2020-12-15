Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $117,000 Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 265,434 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 61,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 49,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 131,517 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,011,000 after acquiring an additional 245,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPC. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of PPC opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

