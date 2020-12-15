Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth about $297,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 74.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 423.5% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 55,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 44,814 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.23 and a beta of 1.59. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

