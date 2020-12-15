Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,085 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 338,359 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 175,990 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $1,777,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 418,568 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 456.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $36,686,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $2,850,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,141,683.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 40,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $2,357,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,224 shares of company stock valued at $13,505,473. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $63.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

