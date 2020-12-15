Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in IHS Markit by 20.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 351.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,514,000 after purchasing an additional 986,870 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $66,590,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $63,345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IHS Markit by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,641,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

NYSE INFO opened at $88.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

