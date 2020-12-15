PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Financial Review

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Outfront Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Outfront Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Outfront Media and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outfront Media 2.03% 2.96% 0.57% PotlatchDeltic 2.17% 4.19% 2.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Outfront Media and PotlatchDeltic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outfront Media 0 1 5 0 2.83 PotlatchDeltic 0 1 2 1 3.00

Outfront Media presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.88%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus price target of $47.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.36%. Given Outfront Media’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outfront Media and PotlatchDeltic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outfront Media $1.78 billion 1.55 $140.10 million $2.33 8.21 PotlatchDeltic $827.10 million 3.91 $55.66 million $0.80 60.49

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than PotlatchDeltic. Outfront Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PotlatchDeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Outfront Media on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.