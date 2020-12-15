Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO) Trading 20% Higher

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSTO)’s stock price traded up 20% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.12. 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12.

About Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO)

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc focuses on developing and delivering turnkey power management and energy storage solutions worldwide. The company's products include modular energy storage solution, a containerized hybrid energy solution powered by solar and/or wind turbines that consists of a diesel generator/alternator combined with lithium ion battery-based system, which provides renewable off-grid power.

