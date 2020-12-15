PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.33.

PPG Industries stock opened at $141.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.18 and its 200-day moving average is $122.72. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.88.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 313,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 343.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 383,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 296,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

