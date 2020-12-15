PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PQG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.87.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in PQ Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PQ Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

