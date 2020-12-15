PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES (PMGR.L) (LON:PMGR) Insider Acquires £3,612.15 in Stock

PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES (PMGR.L) (LON:PMGR) insider Victoria Muir bought 3,141 shares of PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES (PMGR.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £3,612.15 ($4,719.30).

Shares of PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES (PMGR.L) stock opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Tuesday. PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES has a 52-week low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 158 ($2.06).

