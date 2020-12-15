Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $156.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.48. Primerica has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $141.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Primerica by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

