ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP)’s share price were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.53 and last traded at $69.53. Approximately 27,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 12,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.36% of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

