Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 16,564 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrowdStrike by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 362,689 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in CrowdStrike by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CrowdStrike by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,953,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.57.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $7,607,204.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $4,330,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 852,192 shares of company stock worth $126,217,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $173.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.23. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of -362.08 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

