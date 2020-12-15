Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 5,330 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 45,258 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 50.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 174.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several research firms have commented on HTA. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 24.9 million square feet of GLA, with $7.3 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

