Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 19,905 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 166,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

