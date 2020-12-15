Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,039 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in The Hershey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

The Hershey stock opened at $149.14 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,601,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,756 shares of company stock worth $1,107,182 in the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

