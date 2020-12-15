Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Life Storage by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Life Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LSI opened at $113.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $119.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.18.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

