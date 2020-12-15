Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Entergy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.14.

Shares of ETR opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

