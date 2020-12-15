Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of RPM International worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,585,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,042,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 63.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in RPM International by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPM opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPM. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

