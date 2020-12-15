Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equifax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $759,488,000 after buying an additional 59,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,849,000 after buying an additional 688,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after buying an additional 460,957 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,789,000 after buying an additional 174,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Equifax by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,607,000 after buying an additional 188,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $189.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.92. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $191.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.81.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

