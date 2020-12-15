Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72,098 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,063 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 817,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,784,000 after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $204.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.79. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

