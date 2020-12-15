Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $109,456,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $80,389,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $59,283,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $85,928,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $83,443,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair stock opened at $253.48 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $349.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.87.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $257,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $58,268.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,214 shares of company stock valued at $127,672,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.38.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.