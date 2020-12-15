Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $8.59 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Kansas City Southern worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $192.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

