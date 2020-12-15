Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $8.78 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 48.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth $1,699,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 13.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Catalent by 11.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Catalent by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,044,000 after buying an additional 146,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $372,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,244. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTLT stock opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.52. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $120.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

