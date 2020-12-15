Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 660.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.77.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $494,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REG stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

