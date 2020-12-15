Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,298 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $470,147,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $1,160,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after acquiring an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 114.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,689,000 after acquiring an additional 528,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $3,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $214,853.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,968.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,848 shares of company stock valued at $48,215,824. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $314.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.33. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.