Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,494 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after acquiring an additional 469,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after purchasing an additional 177,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,629,000 after purchasing an additional 226,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after purchasing an additional 514,494 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average of $90.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

