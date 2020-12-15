Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,392 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Five Below were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Five Below by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 170,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 20.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Five Below by 21.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Five Below by 4.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five Below from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $159.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $167.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. Five Below’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,266.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,629,059. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

