Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 37 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,552 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. KeyCorp began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.69.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $314.28 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $315.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of -114.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total transaction of $341,578.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,689,539.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total value of $1,065,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,838,372.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,634 shares of company stock worth $34,908,893 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

