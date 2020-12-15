Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issued By DA Davidson

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Photronics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Photronics stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.79. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $98,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,019.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,407.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,340 shares of company stock worth $168,025. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

