Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Raymond James from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.22.

NYSE RJF opened at $91.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $471,736.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $490,017.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,403.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,541 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Raymond James by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 43.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

