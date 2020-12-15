Raymond James Raises Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target to $80.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FWRD. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $78.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.50 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Forward Air news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $672,797.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,648.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 72.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 26.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

