RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP) Shares Down 0.8%

RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77). 420,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 197,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.78).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.59. The firm has a market cap of £50.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54.

Get RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) alerts:

RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 1.35 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP)

RBG Holdings plc provides commercial legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Employment, Corporate, and Dispute Resolution segments. The company offers legal advice in respect of construction, planning, real estate, and residential property development services; employment and pension services; corporate, private client, and taxation services; and commercial dispute resolution.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.