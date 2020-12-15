Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RWT. BTIG Research began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.92.
RWT stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $18.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 35.44%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 59.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,228,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Redwood Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
