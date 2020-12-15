Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires New Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 241.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 382.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of ASML by 152.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $452.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $471.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $418.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.81. The firm has a market cap of $190.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.50.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

