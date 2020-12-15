Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires New Shares in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30.

