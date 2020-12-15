Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires New Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in M. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Macy’s by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global raised Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Macy's Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

