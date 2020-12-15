Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 1,748 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,748 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 107.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,222 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Fortinet by 50.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,669,000 after purchasing an additional 397,028 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fortinet by 111.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,780,000 after purchasing an additional 378,307 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 2,512.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 304,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 292,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.83.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.83.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,072 shares of company stock worth $2,574,189 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

