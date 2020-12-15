Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 1,804 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,288,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,720,000 after acquiring an additional 357,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diageo by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after buying an additional 187,251 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,953,000 after buying an additional 33,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,011,000 after buying an additional 305,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,022,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,477,000 after buying an additional 52,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $159.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Bank of America began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

