Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 19,000 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 429,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 1,159,976 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MUFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

