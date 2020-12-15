Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys New Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 886 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,563,000 after purchasing an additional 499,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,231,000 after purchasing an additional 299,655 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,548,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,197,000 after purchasing an additional 145,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $240.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $257.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.96 per share, with a total value of $267,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,388,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total value of $508,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,874.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

