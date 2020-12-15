Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys New Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,517,000 after purchasing an additional 160,117 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 439.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.72.

FIS stock opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -801.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.32 and its 200-day moving average is $142.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,922 shares of company stock worth $8,218,596. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

