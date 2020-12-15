Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys New Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 202,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

UMC opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $44.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

