Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,425 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,186,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,163 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,889,000. BP PLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,452,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AstraZeneca by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,483,000 after purchasing an additional 486,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.