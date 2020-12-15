Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $264.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $305.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

