Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,987,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 88,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,114,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,595,000 after buying an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,786,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $66.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

