Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys New Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,929 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Xilinx by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $364,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xilinx by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after acquiring an additional 391,045 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Xilinx by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 367,609 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Xilinx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $427,648,000 after purchasing an additional 362,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $149.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $151.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

