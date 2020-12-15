Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys Shares of 1,053 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $19,538,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,981,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,900,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $247.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.16 and a 200 day moving average of $236.73. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $269.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

