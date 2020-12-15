Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys Shares of 6,719 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

